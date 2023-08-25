U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Myers, 52nd Maintenance Squadron egress air crew member performs post-flight procedures on a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and Partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

