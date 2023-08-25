Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crow 01 visits 479th FTG [Image 7 of 7]

    Crow 01 visits 479th FTG

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 479th Flying Training Group commander, right, stand at attention during the presentation of the Colors during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training graduation at the National Naval Aviation Museum, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. Koslov was invited as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

