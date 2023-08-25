U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 479th Flying Training Group commander, right, stand at attention during the presentation of the Colors during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training graduation at the National Naval Aviation Museum, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. Koslov was invited as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 7992134 VIRIN: 230825-F-DT029-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.23 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crow 01 visits 479th FTG [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.