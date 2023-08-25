Crow 01 visits 479th FTG

U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, center, poses for a photo with the graduating class at the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training graduation at National Naval Aviation Museum, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. The 479th Flying Training Group conducts combat systems officer training for newly commissioned U.S. Air Force officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US