U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, gives the keynote address during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training graduation at the National Naval Aviation Museum, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023. Koslov offered advice on the future for the graduating class and the importance of dedication and readiness for their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 7992132 VIRIN: 230825-F-DT029-1009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.09 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crow 01 visits 479th FTG [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.