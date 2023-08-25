U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, briefs combat system officer students on operational and officer life during his visit to the 479th Flying Training Group at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023. Koslov received a tour of the unit and talked with students, giving career advice and a brief on the 350th SWW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 10:52
|Photo ID:
|7992128
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-DT029-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|871.51 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|8
This work, Crow 01 visits 479th FTG [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
