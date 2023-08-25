Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 17 of 18]

    Gowen Thunder 2023

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Hundreds of spectators gather to witness the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The last time Gowen Thunder happened in Idaho was in 2017 before the states’ population grew by nearly 230,000. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7992126
    VIRIN: 230826-Z-VT588-2202
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    idaho national guard
    idaho air national guard
    gowen thunder
    gt23

