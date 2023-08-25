AK-23: from start to Finnish

An F-18 Hornet assigned to the Finnish air force receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, while one F-18 flies on the wingside in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Airmen and aircraft based in the European theater kicked off AK23-6 at initial forward operating bases in Finland and Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

