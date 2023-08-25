Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AK-23: from start to Finnish [Image 4 of 5]

    AK-23: from start to Finnish

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    An F-18 Hornet assigned to the Finnish air force receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, while one F-18 flies on the wingside in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Airmen and aircraft based in the European theater kicked off AK23-6 at initial forward operating bases in Finland and Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 09:20
    Photo ID: 7992050
    VIRIN: 230822-F-PH996-1235
    Resolution: 1548x887
    Size: 164.52 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK-23: from start to Finnish [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AK-23: from start to Finnish
    AK-23: from start to Finnish
    AK-23: from start to Finnish
    AK-23: from start to Finnish
    AK-23: from start to Finnish

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT