AK-23: from start to Finnish

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing by providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|08.22.2023
|08.27.2023 09:20
|7992049
|230822-F-PH996-1076
|8256x5504
|2.51 MB
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|5
|8
