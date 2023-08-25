A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing by providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 09:20 Photo ID: 7992049 VIRIN: 230822-F-PH996-1076 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.51 MB Location: ROVANIEMI, FI Web Views: 5 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AK-23: from start to Finnish [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.