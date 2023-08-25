AK-23: from start to Finnish

An F-18 Hornet assigned to the Finnish air force receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 has furthered U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s ability to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support while ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

