    AK-23: from start to Finnish [Image 2 of 5]

    AK-23: from start to Finnish

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    An F-18 Hornet assigned to the Finnish air force receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 has furthered U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s ability to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support while ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 09:20
    Photo ID: 7992048
    VIRIN: 230822-F-PH996-1234
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 903.15 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK-23: from start to Finnish [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

