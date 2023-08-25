AK-23: from start to Finnish

U.S. Air Force Capt. Luke Nimmo, 351st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, prepares for engine check during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

