U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet takes off from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. NATO Allies and Partners remain wholly committed to ensuring security and stability throughout the Arctic and Baltic regions, demonstrating the capability to deter adversaries and, if necessary, defend NATO territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

