    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet takes off from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. NATO Allies and Partners remain wholly committed to ensuring security and stability throughout the Arctic and Baltic regions, demonstrating the capability to deter adversaries and, if necessary, defend NATO territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    This work, U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

