    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet takes off from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. Astral Knight 2023 Part 6 provides opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden and Baltic nations of Lithuania and Latvia which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 7991993
    VIRIN: 230822-F-GY077-1140
    Resolution: 3453x2305
    Size: 482.32 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

