U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet takes off from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. Astral Knight 2023 Part 6 provides opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden and Baltic nations of Lithuania and Latvia which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

