U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet taxis during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. On April 4, 2023, NATO’s 74th anniversary, Finland became the 31st member. Finland is a proud democracy whose highly capable military will greatly strengthen NATO and the Alliance’s role in upholding the rules-based international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

