Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet taxis during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. On April 4, 2023, NATO’s 74th anniversary, Finland became the 31st member. Finland is a proud democracy whose highly capable military will greatly strengthen NATO and the Alliance’s role in upholding the rules-based international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 7991992
    VIRIN: 230822-F-GY077-1118
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6
    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6
    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6
    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6
    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6
    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT