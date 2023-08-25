A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. remains steadfast in our shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside our Allies and Partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 7991991 VIRIN: 230822-F-GY077-1047 Resolution: 4458x2976 Size: 605.07 KB Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.