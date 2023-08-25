U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Knisley, 480th Generational Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight check on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. Training with our joint and combined Allies and Partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept. This is accomplished by distributing aviation operations which increases our lethality, and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

