    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Knisley, 480th Generational Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight check on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. Training with our joint and combined Allies and Partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept. This is accomplished by distributing aviation operations which increases our lethality, and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 07:08
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    U.S. and Finnish Forces conduct bilateral training during AK23-6
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

