AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet taxis during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 provides opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden and Baltic nations of Lithuania and Latvia which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

