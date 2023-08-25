Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 2 of 2]

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet taxis during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 provides opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden and Baltic nations of Lithuania and Latvia which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 06:59
    Photo ID: 7991988
    VIRIN: 230823-F-GY077-1048
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland
    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT