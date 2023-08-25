A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet taxis during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 provides opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden and Baltic nations of Lithuania and Latvia which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 06:59
|Photo ID:
|7991988
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-GY077-1048
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
This work, AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
