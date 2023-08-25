AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Brown 52nd Maintenance Squadron, aircraft fuels craftsman, marshals a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our Allies and Partners, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

