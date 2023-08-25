Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 3 of 4]

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sit at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 06:36
    Photo ID: 7991938
    VIRIN: 230822-F-GY077-1275
    Resolution: 5783x3860
    Size: 914.65 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

