    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 2 of 4]

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Finnish Air Force SmSgt. Olli-Pekkl Lammi, Laplin Air Command, Aircraft maintenance flight member takes accountability of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe frequently conducts exercises alongside our Arctic Allies and Partners, which hones the collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces to overwhelm and defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 06:36
    Photo ID: 7991937
    VIRIN: 230822-F-GY077-1283
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

