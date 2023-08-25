AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

Finnish Air Force SmSgt. Olli-Pekkl Lammi, Laplin Air Command, Aircraft maintenance flight member takes accountability of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 22, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe frequently conducts exercises alongside our Arctic Allies and Partners, which hones the collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces to overwhelm and defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

