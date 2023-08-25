Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland [Image 1 of 4]

    AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron taxis at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

