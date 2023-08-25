AK23-6 kicks off in Finland

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron taxis at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

