U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Keely, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels and environmental safety at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, assembles a field tent during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 20, 2023. AK23-6 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise focused on proactive and reactive asset movements, as well as ground and aerial interoperability training that incorporate all USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wings along with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. Portions of this image were masked for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 06:28 Photo ID: 7991935 VIRIN: 230820-F-GY077-1159 Resolution: 3441x5155 Size: 939.43 KB Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW begins Part 6 of Astral Knight 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.