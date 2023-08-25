U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Keely, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels and environmental safety at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, assembles a field tent during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 20, 2023. AK23-6 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise focused on proactive and reactive asset movements, as well as ground and aerial interoperability training that incorporate all USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wings along with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. Portions of this image were masked for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 06:28
|Photo ID:
|7991935
|VIRIN:
|230820-F-GY077-1159
|Resolution:
|3441x5155
|Size:
|939.43 KB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 52nd FW begins Part 6 of Astral Knight 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT