    52nd FW begins Part 6 of Astral Knight 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    52nd FW begins Part 6 of Astral Knight 23

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Keely, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels and environmental safety at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, assembles a field tent during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 20, 2023. AK23-6 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise focused on proactive and reactive asset movements, as well as ground and aerial interoperability training that incorporate all USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wings along with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. Portions of this image were masked for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    This work, 52nd FW begins Part 6 of Astral Knight 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

