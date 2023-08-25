46th EATKS Participates in Operation Agile Spartan

A U.S. Air Force service member assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, conducts pre-flight checks on an MQ-9 aircraft in preparation for an Operation Agile Spartan mission departing from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 21, 2023. This MQ-9 and three others conducted the 386 AEW's first full air tasking order (ATO) cycle using satellite launch and recovery (SLR), providing crucial time-sensitive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to leaders throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

