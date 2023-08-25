Marauder of the Week - Senior Airman Jorge Arias

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jorge Arias, Lodging NCO in-charge, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 23, 2023.13 First Sergeants and 9 volunteers to conduct accountability of 63 lodging buildings for all furniture and linen assets. Arias' oversight of the accountability audit allowed for removal of 422 unfunded items, saving the 386th AEW $46.5K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

