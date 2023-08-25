Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - Senior Airman Jorge Arias [Image 1 of 2]

    Marauder of the Week - Senior Airman Jorge Arias

    KUWAIT

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jorge Arias, Lodging NCO in-charge, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 23, 2023.13 First Sergeants and 9 volunteers to conduct accountability of 63 lodging buildings for all furniture and linen assets. Arias' oversight of the accountability audit allowed for removal of 422 unfunded items, saving the 386th AEW $46.5K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 02:32
    This work, Marauder of the Week - Senior Airman Jorge Arias [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    Marauder of the Week
    Senior Airman Jorge Arias

