    Women’s Equality Day Panel [Image 7 of 10]

    Women’s Equality Day Panel

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion council hosted a Women’s Equality Day discussion panel at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 24, 2023. The panel consisted of women in leadership representing the U.S. armed forces, U.S. Embassy and Canada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 02:33
    Photo ID: 7991889
    VIRIN: 230824-F-EP384-1054
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    Women’s Equality Day
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Panel
    DEI
    Ali Al Salem

