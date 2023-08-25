Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Panaro 

    230826-N-HR575-1160

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) - A U.S. Navy F/A-18F from the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154 performs in an air show above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during Friends and Family Day, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Photo ID: 7991839
    VIRIN: 230826-N-HR575-1161
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN71

