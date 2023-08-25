230826-N-HR575-1160



SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) - A U.S. Navy F/A-18F from the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154 performs in an air show above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during Friends and Family Day, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

