SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families look on as they return to port during Friends and Family Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)
|08.26.2023
|08.26.2023 23:05
|7991836
|230826-N-Yk125-1090
|5021x2395
|770.71 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|2
