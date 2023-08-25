Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families look on as they return to port during Friends and Family Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

