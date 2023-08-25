SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families look on as they return to port during Friends and Family Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 23:05 Photo ID: 7991835 VIRIN: 230826-N-Yk125-1021 Resolution: 5568x3015 Size: 985.01 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.