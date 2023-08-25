SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) - A U.S. Navy F/A-18F from the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154 performs a “touch and go” on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during friends and family day, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 22:50
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
