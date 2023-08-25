SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) - A U.S. Navy F/A-18F from the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154 performs a “touch and go” on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during friends and family day, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 22:50 Photo ID: 7991834 VIRIN: 230826-N-YK125-1397 Resolution: 4990x3311 Size: 785.9 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.