SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) - U.S. Sailors perform a Foreign Object Debris walkdown aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), prepares for a friends and family day airshow, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 22:50
|Photo ID:
|7991833
|VIRIN:
|230826-N-YK125-1013
|Resolution:
|5460x1811
|Size:
|974.28 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
