SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) - A U.S. Navy F/A-18F from the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154 performs in an air show above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during Friends and Family Day, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 22:50 Photo ID: 7991831 VIRIN: 230826-N-YK125-1078 Resolution: 2329x2481 Size: 944.48 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.