SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families observe a gunshoot during Friends and Family Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)
