SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families attend a briefing given by U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Thompson, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), during Friends and Family Day, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

