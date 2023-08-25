SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families attend a briefing given by U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Thompson, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), during Friends and Family Day, Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 21:57
|Photo ID:
|7991820
|VIRIN:
|230826-N-YK125-1062
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|820.77 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
