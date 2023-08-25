SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – A U.S. Sailor demonstrates a Browning M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun for friends and family aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 21:57
|Photo ID:
|7991819
|VIRIN:
|230826-N-YK125-1032
|Resolution:
|2904x3708
|Size:
|853.85 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
