SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families observe an Airshow on the flight deck during Friends and Family Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 21:31
|Photo ID:
|7991811
|VIRIN:
|230826-N-EQ851-3041
|Resolution:
|3662x4167
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
