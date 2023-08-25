SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors and their families observe an Airshow on the flight deck during Friends and Family Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2023. Friends and family of Sailors stationed aboard Theodore Roosevelt experienced life at sea for a day during the ship’s workup cycle for a deployment in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

