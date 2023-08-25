Buckle Up...

U.S. Marines assigned to the Camp Pendleton-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery, train on cold-loading procedures with the Marietta-based Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Aug. 25, 2023. Tough and realistic training in remote locations ensures the Georgia Army National Guard provides ready and relevant forces to our active-duty partners both in the state of Georgia, the United States, and across the globe. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.

