    Final Checks... [Image 3 of 5]

    Final Checks...

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Roberts, an aircraft sheet metal repair sergeant with the Hunter Army Airfield -based, 935th Aviation Support Battalion, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, finalizes pre-flight checks on an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to flight at the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Aug. 25, 2023. Tough and realistic training in remote locations ensures the Georgia Army National Guard provides ready and relevant forces to our active-duty partners both in the state of Georgia, the United States, and across the globe. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Marietta
    Georgia Army National Guard
    78th Aviation Troop Command
    U.S Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center

