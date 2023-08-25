Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Molly Schoenstein, a crew member aboard US Coast Guard Cutter Forward

    Meet Molly Schoenstein, a crew member aboard US Coast Guard Cutter Forward

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Fireman Molly Schoenstein poses for a photo aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 21, 2023. Forward deployed on an Arctic patrol, which will be Schoenstein's last before she departs the unit for yeoman technical training in Petaluma, California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Office 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 7991686
    VIRIN: 230823-G-DV874-2992
    Resolution: 4024x4800
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Molly Schoenstein, a crew member aboard US Coast Guard Cutter Forward, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meet Molly Schoenstein, a crew member aboard US Coast Guard Cutter Forward

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Arctic
    Why I Serve
    OpNANOOK
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT