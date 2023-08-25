U.S. Marine Corps pilots assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly a UH-1Y Venom during a night flight supporting a raid in Blythe, California, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7991678
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-NI401-1204
|Resolution:
|6616x4413
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Night Flight Operations at RUT [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
