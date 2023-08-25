Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Night Flight Operations at RUT [Image 3 of 6]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Night Flight Operations at RUT

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cole McCorkendale, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts final flight maintenance checks prior to takeoff during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

