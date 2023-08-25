CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, process a simulated evacuee during an evacuation control center rehearsal as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

