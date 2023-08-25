U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Franco, a water support technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs a simulated evacuee into a vehicle during an evacuation control center rehearsal as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7991672
|VIRIN:
|230821-M-LO557-1308
|Resolution:
|4672x7008
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT