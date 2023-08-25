Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT [Image 3 of 5]

    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Franco, a water support technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs a simulated evacuee into a vehicle during an evacuation control center rehearsal as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Evacuation
    RUT
    ECC
    CLB 15
    USMCNews

