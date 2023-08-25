Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT [Image 2 of 5]

    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Francis Delossantos, a water support technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, searches a simulated evacuee during an evacuation control center rehearsal as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 7991671
    VIRIN: 230821-M-LO557-1150
    Resolution: 3851x5777
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT
    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT
    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT
    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT
    CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Evacuation
    RUT
    ECC
    CLB 15
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT