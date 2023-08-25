CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Lebron, center, a logistics officer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the scheme of maneuver for an evacuation control center during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

