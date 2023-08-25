U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Lebron, center, a logistics officer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the scheme of maneuver for an evacuation control center during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7991670
|VIRIN:
|230821-M-LO557-1022
|Resolution:
|3847x5771
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-15 Trains for an Evacuation Control Center During RUT [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
