U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andru Beuscher, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Prairie Village, Kansas, poses for a photo holding an M4 carbine while supporting the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 7991668 VIRIN: 230816-M-WC972-1157 Resolution: 4672x7008 Size: 2.46 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US Hometown: PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU: Faces of RUT [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.