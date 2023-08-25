U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Pablo, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Carson, California, poses for a photo holding an M4 carbine while supporting the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7991667
|VIRIN:
|230816-M-WC972-1137
|Resolution:
|4672x7008
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|CARSON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU: Faces of RUT [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
