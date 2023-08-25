Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU: Faces of RUT [Image 4 of 8]

    15th MEU: Faces of RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Yamari Jaimes, a maintenance management specialist assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of West Palm Beach, Florida, poses for a photo while supporting the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 7991661
    VIRIN: 230816-M-WC972-2064
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU: Faces of RUT [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Portrait
    Marines
    CLB-15
    RUT
    BLT 1/5

