U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kassandra Cortez, a supply administration chief assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Houston, poses for a photo while supporting the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 14:35 Photo ID: 7991660 VIRIN: 230816-M-WC972-2036 Resolution: 3881x5821 Size: 1.44 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU: Faces of RUT [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.