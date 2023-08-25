15th MEU: Faces of RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaden Summer, a mortarman assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Morenci, Arizona, poses for a photo while supporting the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

