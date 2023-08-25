U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaden Summer, a mortarman assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Morenci, Arizona, poses for a photo while supporting the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7991658
|VIRIN:
|230816-M-WC972-2032
|Resolution:
|4118x6177
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|MORENCI, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU: Faces of RUT [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
