Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jennifer Kist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District geographer currently deployed to support recovery Hawai'i Wildfire recovery efforts as a geographer, tracks generators with a tablet at a temporary work site in Kahului, Hawai’i, Aug. 25. The USACE temporary power team is providing critical emergency power to critical infrastructure impacted by the wildfires Aug. 8. USACE also deployed Soldiers from the 249th Prime Power Engineer Battalion to support the recovery efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 13:57
    Photo ID: 7991646
    VIRIN: 230825-A-LI073-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts
    USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts
    USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts
    USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Temporary Power
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT