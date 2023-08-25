USACE uses technology to support Hawai'i wildfire recovery efforts

Jennifer Kist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District geographer currently deployed to support recovery Hawai'i Wildfire recovery efforts as a geographer, tracks generators with a tablet at a temporary work site in Kahului, Hawai’i, Aug. 25. The USACE temporary power team is providing critical emergency power to critical infrastructure impacted by the wildfires Aug. 8. USACE also deployed Soldiers from the 249th Prime Power Engineer Battalion to support the recovery efforts.

